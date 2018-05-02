Meet the candidates for Washington West in the Sunderland City Council elections

Council elections take place across Wearside on Thursday May 3.

Here the candidates for the Washington West ward bid for your vote:

The Conservative Party Candidate – Olwyn BIRD

I have lived in Washington for the last 20 years and as a retired businesswoman with a grown-up family I feel that I have the time and ability to represent Washington West on council.

My aims, if elected, would be to see that vulnerable children and the elderly have proper care.

More good affordable housing is needed, but not at the expense of our green spaces.

I will not make promises that I may not be able to fulfill, but be assured that I will fight for all that I have mentioned.

We need change.

Vote for me the on May 3.

Green Party candidate – Paul Andrew LEONARD

I am a family man with three children and have lived in Sunderland or Washington all my life.

I work in the renewable energy industry as an offshore engineer.

Renewable energy is very close to my heart as I believe it can help us to tackle climate change and pollution on an international level and also transform local communities by providing good quality employment, safe, cheap energy to residents and improved air quality.

It would give me great pride to represent our community and be involved in such positive changes.

Vote Green for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Liberal Democrat – Kevin MORRIS

I live locally in Washington.

Like many local people, I am fed up with decisions affecting Washington being made at a distance, in Sunderland; we have different needs from other parts of the city.

That’s why we need truly local councillors who know the area, can stand up for residents, and get the best deal for Albany, Blackfell, Donwell & Springwell.

It’s time for change in Washington.

These local elections give us a chance to elect a hard working Councillor and send a message about the way the council is being run by the Labour party who don’t care about Washington.

Labour – Dorothy TRUEMAN

I am proud to be a councillor for Washington West ward.

I am a retired postal clerk, married with two grown up children and one grandson.

We have fantastic volunteers in our ward and I am always delighted to help them in any way I can.

Our two C.A.’s, Springwell and Donwell provide much needed services to our local communities and volunteers, our volunteers at Donwell who help create a better and cleaner environment, our neighbourhood watch group in Blackfell who help to create a safer environment, helping our schools with projects to help pupils learn and be creative.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service