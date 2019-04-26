Meet the candidates for the St Chad's ward for the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the St Chad's ward.

Scott Andrew BURROWS (Green Party)

The current councillors have failed to resolve many of the issues that residents consider important.

Littering and fly-tipping blight our community.

The only solution that the council have offered is to fine offenders.

This has not made a difference.

Instead, waste needs to be better managed with increased recycling, reuse and (limited) free collections for bulky items.

Streets are not safe due to speeding vehicles.

I would campaign for lower speed limits – twenty is plenty in residential areas.

As people in other cities are discovering, even one Green councillor can make all the difference.

Vote Green for real change.

Alan DAVIES (UKIP)

Living in East Herrington for nearly 20 years I can see the problems that St Chad’s face – problems our council are neglecting.

It’s a great place to live, but anti-social behaviour, littering and the existential threat to our parks are of concern to St Chad’s residents and great concern to me.

Labour and the Conservatives, together with the EU, have devastated industry in Sunderland and are turning the UK into the laughing stock of the world.

UKIP are the only party that wants to implement Sunderland’s referendum wishes.

I was born and bred in Sunderland, spent 14 years as a technician in the Royal Air Force, care deeply for my city and my country.

Gillian Edith GALBRAITH (Labour Party)

It is no great secret that last years election which I narrowly lost to the Conservative candidate was deeply influenced by uncertainty over the future of West Park.

My confidence the matter would be resolved favourably was proved correct.

I would like the opportunity to resume representing the distinct communities of Farringdon Herrington and Lakeside but can only do it with support at the ballot box.

Labour Councillors in the St Chad’s ward over many years have an unrivalled record of being local and deeply involved in the community, known for organising events and supporting groups and societies.

We also have a track record of leadership on the big issues and getting things done.

Dominic MCDONOUGH (The Conservative Party)

I have been working hard for our community.

I have got things done, led campaigns and been there for residents.

If you elect me as your councillor, I promise I will be here throughout the year, not just at election time, and I will continue to bang the drum for our community.

We pay our council tax and we expect our basic services, delivered to a high standard.

My number one priority is simple: delivering the basic services that we pay our council tax for.

There were only 65 votes between the Conservative and Labour candidate last time.

We don’t need another complacent Labour councillor.

We need a strong voice for our community.

Colin Richard NICHOLSON (Liberal Democrat)

On leaving school, at the age of 16, I joined the British Army.

I then left to become a civil servant in the Prison department.

I retired one year ago after working in Doxford Park with the greatest of people.

I love Sunderland with a passion and its people are the friendliest in the country.

I am also an avid Sunderland AFC supporter.

I am no pushover and hope to serve the Herringtons, Farringdon, Lakeside, our city and its people with my best ability.

Let’s make our great town even greater.