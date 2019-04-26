Meet the candidates for the St Anne's ward for the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the St Anne's ward.

Billy Scott HOWELLS (Green Party)

More Labour councillors are not the answer to Sunderland’s problems.

Decisions are currently taken by a small number on the executive.

Your councillor may have no say in those decisions but will be forced to support them by the party whip.

This is not democracy.

Greens don’t have a party whip so I will always be able to vote in your best interests.

I will campaign for cleaner streets, improved community facilities and investment in services to protect our most vulnerable residents.

Greens are being elected to councils across the country because we do achieve real change.

Pam MANN (UKIP)

I have lived in Sunderland for 40 years, 20 as a St. Anne’s resident.

I stand as UKIP candidate because I believe our community needs change, and new policies for our people!

I stand for democracy and a free NHS.

I am indignant about cuts and closures in social, mental, disability and welfare care in Sunderland.

I believe we need increased funding and support, and robust safeguarding for those in need.

I strongly support affordable social housing, adequate policing for our community and improved education and training for our youth.

Don’t just hope for a better future.Vote for one!

Emma Jane NEALE (Liberal Democrat)

I am the Liberal Democrat Candidate for Pennywell, South Hylton, Nookside, Hylton Lane & Havelock.

Prior to my involvement with the party, I have been heavily involved with community work in St Anne’s ward.

I have helped to renovate the local cenotaph by sourcing donations of plants to make the cenotaph look presentable for the remembrance parade and have lobbied the council to address the problem of fly tipping and fly grazing in the area.

I help to run the local residents association, Communities Together Sunderland West working on issues like the Keep Britain Tidy campaign and Sunderland Action Litter project.

Alison SMITH (Labour Party)

I live in St Anne’s Ward and I have skills, local knowledge and passion to represent this community.

I have had a long voluntary involvement in the community offering girls and young women the opportunity for personal development and community engagement.

My priorities for the ward would be:

Tackling environmental crime and regeneration of the ward

Communicating well and supporting all ward residents

Supporting the development of community activities

I am a friendly, hard working person who believes that strong community is at the heart of a decent society and that everyone has their place.

Gavin William WILSON (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Gavin is a resident of St Anne’s ward and an experienced local campaigner.

The Conservatives oppose Labour’s council tax increase and have presented a fully-costed plan to halve it.

Our manifesto offers an alternative vision for Sunderland.

It proposes cutting councillors’ allowances, scrapping free meals for councillors and supports reducing the number of councillors from 3 per ward to 2.

We would also introduce 5 city-wide park and cemetery wardens to tackle the kind of anti-social behaviour, sexual assaults, arson and vandalism that we have seen in parks and cemeteries across the city. No image supplied.