Meet the candidates for the Southwick ward for the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the Southwick ward

Michael John BUTLER (Labour Party)

I’m born and bred in Southwick and recognise the concerns residents face.

I am committed to making our community a pleasant place to live.

I propose to do this through promotion of education, health and reinvigorating a sense of community.

I work hard in the community as a governor at Southwick Primary School, as well as supporting local boxing clubs and charities.

I will campaign tirelessly to bring extra funding and promote local business to Southwick, to bring a new lease of life onto the Green.

I would love to see the village Green as a community focal point again.

Anna DEBSKA (Green Party)

I have lived in Sunderland for four years and currently volunteer for several local charities.

My experiences in the voluntary sector have given me an understanding of the community’s needs and, as a councillor, I would work to ensure that the views of Southwick’s residents are listened to with respect.

At the moment, they are ignored too often.

We need better services, including provision for our young people and more effective waste disposal.

I strongly believe in human rights and social justice and my work on the council would reflect this.

Vote Green for a voice for Southwick.

Christopher James MARSHALL (Independent)

What has Labour ever done for Southwick?

That’s the question residents need to ask themselves when heading to the polls on 2nd May.

Southwick has only ever been Labour, yet is one of the most deprived wards in the city.

I want to see an open and accountable city council who work for the residents rather than themselves, and slashing of councillor expenses, free meals, councillors and the gravy train.

I want to see sensible weekly waste disposal services reinstated and fix the mess by Labour.

It’s time to end poverty, wastage and mismanagement, not just talk about it.

Liam Christopher RITCHIE (The Conservative Party)

Labour has failed Sunderland.

It has driven our Children’s Services department into the ground and prioritised the Spice Girls over the people.

A council that spends £10,000 on free meals for its councillors and £60,000 on awards for council staff is a council with the wrong priorities.

The Conservatives will end this wasteful, negligent culture and offer better frontline services and better representation in local government. No image supplied.

Peter Arnold WALTON (Liberal Democrat)

I have lived with my family in Sunderland for the last 25 years.

I have worked in the public sector for over 30 years and have been involved in helping individuals in both the Probation Service and more recently as a teacher.

My experience and values would make me an approachable and effective councillor.

If elected to Sunderland Council, I would work hard and make every effort to hear the views of people living in the community with the aim of achieving the best outcomes for the people of Southwick, Newcastle Road, Marley Pots & Carley Hill.

David WHITE (UKIP)

No information supplied.