Meet the candidates for the Silksworth ward for the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the Silksworth ward.

Brian CLARE (Populist Party)

Brian Clare is standing for the Populist Party in Silksworth ward in the Local Elections on 2nd May 2019.

If elected, I WILL act as your voice, and go head to head with the Council in an attempt to get your issues and problems resolved.

Silksworth has been a safe Labour seat, YOU and YOUR vote have been taken for granted, your councillors have not listened to you, vote for change, vote Populist Party.

I urge you to give the Populist Party and myself a chance of making a positive change to Silksworth and Sunderland and an improvement to the well-being of us all.

Brian Clare, Populist Candidate for Silksworth.

Gwennyth GIBSON (The Conservative Party)

The Conservatives Party is the only option on the ballot paper in Silksworth to say no to a second EU referendum.

Labour and the Lib Dems will claim your votes are a show of support for a “People’s Vote”.

The Sunderland Conservatives are committed to cutting councillors’ allowances, introducing police checks for councillors, locking parks and cemeteries on a night, and ending councillor freebies.

A vote for us is a vote for more scrutiny and stronger opposition. No image supplied.

Peter GIBSON (Labour Party)

I am delighted once again to be selected as a Labour Party candidate.

In these times the need for a strong Labour voice in Sunderland is vital.

Despite the Conservative government signalling that austerity is over they fail to mention it continues in local government.

The idea of handing over the management of the city to people who for a decade have offered stunts and gestures when difficult decisions needed to be taken horrifies me.

I have represented the ward since 1985 and would like to continue for another term.

This is why I am asking for your support in these elections.

Kay ROWHAM (UKIP)

A UKIP veteran of nearly 20 years, Kay has campaigned for the UK to leave the EU and get UKIP councillors into the Civic Centre.

She says: “The only way to achieve transparency and accountability in Sunderland Council is to end its Labour stranglehold and culture of rewarding failure.“No heads rolled for the failures

of Social Services and here we still are with little improvement.

“A vote for UKIP on 2nd May will show Sunderland City Council we’ve had enough and send a message to Westminster that UKIP is on the front foot again and we still want a proper

Brexit”.

Neil SHAPLIN (Green Party candidate)

If elected, I would make housing a priority.

There are 2,000 people waiting for social housing in our city but our council is building unnecessary and unwanted executive housing on our greenbelt.

I would focus on bringing empty homes back into use – Sunderland is one of the top ten cities in the country for empty houses – and build social and affordable housing on brownfield sites instead.

It’s important to support local businesses so I would ensure that council contracts stayed in Sunderland and generated jobs and revenue for the city.

Vote Green for a brighter future!