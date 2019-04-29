Meet the candidates for St Peter's ward standing in the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the St Peter's ward:

Barry Stanley CURRAN (Labour Party)

I have represented the people of St Peter’s since 2011.

In that time I’ve worked closely with residents, community groups and stakeholders to improve our community.

Over the years, this has included supporting community chest applications, working to improve bus links, supporting the regeneration of Roker Retail Park, and working with Council

Officers and the police to tackle litter and anti-social behaviour.

As a Governor of Dame Dorothy Primary, I’ve recently worked on a Community Hub project, which will offer opportunities for young people in the area.

If re-elected I will continue to work tirelessly for our community.

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE (Green Party)

If elected, I would pressure the council to block licences for new HMOs and revoke some existing licences.

We need improved policing and I would campaign for additional PCSOs to deter theft from backyards and other anti-social behaviour.

I would also push for more basic facilities for the seafront, including accessible public toilets and changing facilities for water sports.

Parking is often an issue, opening up the Pullman Lodge site and improving public transport links would help.

Sunderland requires investment, not a new civic centre when empty office space is available in the city centre.

Vote Green for real change.

John Anthony LENNOX (Liberal Democrat)

I have lived locally for almost 60 years & first stood for election here in 1973 (when Sunderland won the cup!).

We can make Sunderland better.

For example, the Wearmouth Bridge which links our area to the City Centre needs several improvements.

The footpaths should be cleared of obstructions.

The subway looks dark, dirty and dilapidated.

The cycle path is on the wrong side.

And the steps are too steep – they should be realigned and cleaned regularly.

People in Sunderland deserve better and Liberal Democrats demand better.

As councillor I will be accessible, active and alert to the needs of people in the community.

Ian LINES (UKIP)

I grew up on a Council Estate and served a traditional 5 year apprenticeship.

I then went on to obtain a University degree in Sociology and Anthropology and an Honours Research Degree in Social Psychology.

With extensive experience in the public and private sectors as well as running my own business, if elected, I will work with the UKIP team to use my experience to challenge over 40 years of Labour led stagnation in Sunderland and work to restore the wealth, wellbeing and opportunities for all.

Let’s Get On With It Together.

Josh MCKEITH (The Conservative Party Candidate)

I grew up in St Peter’s Ward and currently live here.

I want to see our area thrive with local businesses, cleaner streets and communities in which families feel safe (not more HMOs).

As St Peter’s has some of the city’s best attractions, I want to ensure we optimise their use for residents of our city while ensuring that it is a great place to live.

I am standing for election to guarantee that local people like me and you are heard and to provide a strong voice of opposition to the Labour councillors.