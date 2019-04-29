Meet the candidates for St Michael's ward standing in the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for St Michael's ward.

John Leonard APPLETON (Green Party)

One thing that’s very important to the Green Party is grassroots democracy.

We believe it’s important that local people are able to have a say in what goes on in their neighbourhood, that their concerns are listened to, and where possible acted on for the benefit of that community as a whole.

If elected I would take time to listen to people’s concerns and would look to see how Green Party policy can help to alleviate these problems.

St. Michael’s is a great place to live and I think by listening to its electorate, it can be much better.

Stewart INGRAM (Labour Party)

I was born in Sunderland and live in Grangetown.

I went to Southmoor School and later worked across the region in the NHS and Social Services.

Our region has a raw deal from this Conservative Government and in Sunderland we’ve had our essential services slashed.

This directly affects the quality of life for residents in St Michael’s Ward.

In the near future there will be a number of opportunities available for St Michael’s residents, and if we want a say on our community, we need a Labour Councillor.

I want to be your voice on Sunderland Council.

Diana Malene Stephanie TALBOTT MATTHEW (Liberal Democrat)

I am fed up to the back teeth with Sunderland Council.

Labour have let Ashbrooke, Hill View & Grangetown down.

For too long, they have ran the Council without any effective opposition.

Labour have refused to cut their allowances and expenses, although they have cut basic services needed to repair our roads and keep our streets clean.

If elected, I will be a strong opposition voice at the Civic Centre, challenging the Council when they get things wrong.

Ian William WALTON (UKIP)

I’m born and bred in Sunderland and, if elected, intend to do my utmost to improve the lot of its people in every way possible.

We lack so many things in this city, particularly leisure facilities.

Council Tax has risen on average twice the rate of inflation but with no discernible benefit to us and the responsibility for this should be brought to bear.

I stand as a UKIP candidate.

Sunderland played a historic part in the Referendum result and both Labour and Conservatives are striving to overturn it.

UKIP is the only party which will honour the Referendum result in full.

Peter Robin WOOD (The Conservative Party)

Peter Wood has lived in St. Michael’s ward with his wife and family for most of his life.

A regular attender at residents’ meetings, Peter works hard to ensure the voice of St. Michael’s residents is heard when Council decisions are being made.

He believes St. Michael’s is a good place in which to live and wants to keep it that way.

Safer roads; keeping streets litter free; resolving parking problems; improving Backhouse Park and resurfacing roads are amongst the issues that concern Peter.

If re-elected he promises to continue to work hard on behalf of all ward residents.