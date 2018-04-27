Meet the candidates for Redhill standing in the Sunderland City Council elections

Have your say

Council elections are taking place on Thursday May 3.

Here the candidates for the Redhill ward make a bid to secure your vote:

The Conservative Party Candidate – Neville Edward CHAMBERLIN (no picture supplied)



I have lived in various parts of Sunderland over many years.



Running a business, I come into contact with many residents who are dissatisfied with a lacklustre Labour council that takes it for granted you will vote for them to keep them in power.



Vote for change leaving Labour in control means more of the same, too many councillors getting too much money and being unaccountable.



Excessive wages for top officers is not right when they fail to perform.



The repeated reports on the failure of children’s services are a disgrace.



Independent – Heather FAGAN



Redhill is a ward that has been neglected and it’s time for change.



As an independent I am committed and focused on issues that are important to the people of Redhill.



If elected I would work with the local community police to tackle anti-social behaviour issues.



I will campaign to implement safety measures around the estates to stop motorbikes driving at high speed especially on pavements.



I’m a believer that if you educate the younger generation you can tackle issues early on.



I would look to introduce a ‘love where you live’ initiative, giving children a sense of pride in their community.



Green Party candidate – Rafal Kazimierz MARZEC



I have lived in Sunderland for three years and I am proud to be part of the community.



My volunteer work for local charities and my own disabilities have highlighted for me the need to make Sunderland a city where everyone can access services, obtain good quality employment and participate in community life.



As a Green Party councillor for Redhill I would try to ensure this by campaigning for better public transport, cleaner streets, a living wage city and by consulting residents about plans that affect them.



Vote Green and make our community better.



Labour and Co-operative Party – Paul STEWART



I am 52 years old, married with two children, living within the community I have had the privilege to represent since 1990.



I am standing with the support of both the Local Labour Party and Sunderland Cooperative Party.



Through working in Education and being Chair of Governors at one of our local schools I understand the importance of giving our children the best start in life, securing funding for youth facilities and a 20mph Zone to ensure their safety.



I am available all year round not just at election times, holding regular ward surgeries and if elected will continue to fight for our community.