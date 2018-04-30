Meet the candidates for Monkton standing in the South Tyneside Council elections

Have your say

Voters go to the polls on Thursday to choose a councillor in each ward to represent them.

Here there candidates for the Monkton ward make a bid for your vote:

Jim Sewell (Labour)

Jim Sewell and his wife live in the Monkton ward.

They have two grown up children and two grandchildren.

Jim is the Chair of Clegwell and Hartleyburn Community Hub.

He is Vice Chair of South Tyneside Homes.

The successful Decent Homes programme has been completed, bringing our council houses back up to a high standard.

Matthew Mckenna (Green)

I have always been put off from party politics, understanding it to be self serving, shallow and conceited.

South Tyneside, with its historic lack of political choice and a Labour party who take their positions for granted, sadly exemplifies this view.

But in this May’s election, I now see a real possibility to buck this trend and to do this we must vote Green.

South Tyneside Green Party already functions as the main opposition to the Labour Council without having any elected positions.

Let’s get a Green inside the Town Hall and really keep Labour on their toes.

Vanessa Green (Conservative)

No picture or statement provided