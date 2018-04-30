Meet the candidates for Horsley Hill standing in the South Tyneside Council elections

Have your say

Elections take place on May 3, with a council seat in each of the borough's wards up for grabs.

Here's what the candidates for the Horsley Hill ward have to say to voters

Eileen Leask (Labour)

Being a councillor is a huge commitment and it is not one I have ever taken lightly.



I hold a weekly ward surgery, deliver regular newsletters to keep residents informed of my work on their behalf and have worked closely with residents across the area to improve their local neighbourhood.



I am currently chair of the Tyne and Wear Pension Fund.



If re-elected I shall continue to ensure that the views of the residents of Horsley Hill and Westoe Crown are heard in the Town Hall, I look forward to your support on May 3rd.



Jack Ford (Green)



I’m standing as a candidate at the first chance I have at 18, because of the Greens’ commitment to young people, including campaigning for the voting age to be lowered to 16.



We will give a voice to young people and prove that young people care about their town.



We have the policies for the future, on education, on creating real, skilled jobs and on tackling pollution.



We can’t go on the way things are going.



We need councillors here in South Shields who will defend the things that matter like our hospital.



Philip Bates (Independent)



I’m 44 years old and lived all my life in South Tyneside caring for my disabled son. I am passionate about our community.



If elected I promise to represent every person of the Horsley Hill ward.



I will be a strong independent voice.



My priorities are to have decent services provided for our elderly, disabled and young people.



These are the people who have been hardest hit by the unfair austerity policies of the mean-hearted Tory government.



South Tyneside Council MUST defend the most vulnerable in society and defend their rights.

Marilyn Huartt (Conservative)

No statement or picture provided

