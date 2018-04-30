Meet the candidates for Boldon Colliery standing in the South Tyneside Council elections

There's just a few days to go until this year's council elections.
Here the candidates for Boldon Colliery explain why you should vote for them:
Alison Strike (Labour)
I was born, educated and live in the Boldon Colliery Ward.
I’m married, a mother-of-two and for the past 30 years have been employed by SouthTyneside NHS Foundation Trust as an office manager.
I have represented Boldon Colliery ward on South Tyneside Council since 1998 and during that time I have campaigned for many housing, educational, planning and social improvements which are now evident within the ward.
I hold a surgery every week at Boldon Village Hall where I can meet and help the people of Boldon face to face.
I hope that I can count on your support on 3rd of May.
Colin Tosh (Green)
I’ve stood three times in Boldon Colliery, each time receiving a substantial share of the vote.
I’m asking residents to vote for positive change and elect me as their councillor.
My priorities for Boldon Colliery haven’t changed.
I want to see a return of a flourishing small business community and I will protect and, where possible, expand green leisure spaces.
We need to deal with the litter problem. I will fight for extra resources to tackle this.
Lastly, by voting in a Green councillor you’ll be ensuring effective opposition in the council chamber.
South Tyneside deserves better!
Ian Armstrong (Conservative)
Statement and picture not provided