Meet the candidates for Boldon Colliery standing in the South Tyneside Council elections

There's just a few days to go until this year's council elections.

Here the candidates for Boldon Colliery explain why you should vote for them:

Alison Strike (Labour)

I was born, educated and live in the Boldon Colliery Ward.

I’m married, a mother-of-two and for the past 30 years have been employed by SouthTyneside NHS Foundation Trust as an office manager.

I have represented Boldon Colliery ward on South Tyneside Council since 1998 and during that time I have campaigned for many housing, educational, planning and social improvements which are now evident within the ward.

I hold a surgery every week at Boldon Village Hall where I can meet and help the people of Boldon face to face.

I hope that I can count on your support on 3rd of May.

Colin Tosh (Green)

I’ve stood three times in Boldon Colliery, each time receiving a substantial share of the vote.

I’m asking residents to vote for positive change and elect me as their councillor.

My priorities for Boldon Colliery haven’t changed.

I want to see a return of a flourishing small business community and I will protect and, where possible, expand green leisure spaces.

We need to deal with the litter problem. I will fight for extra resources to tackle this.

Lastly, by voting in a Green councillor you’ll be ensuring effective opposition in the council chamber.

South Tyneside deserves better!

Ian Armstrong (Conservative)

Statement and picture not provided