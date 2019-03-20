Major restoration work underway at Sunderland church after generous donation

The windows of a historic church are undergoing major restoration work - thanks to help from a generous backer.

St Ignatius the Martyr in Hendon has started to repair its smaller stained and clear glass windows which have been in urgent need of repair.

Windows of St Ignatius Church, Hendon, are getting restored thanks to a donation from John Hogg Funeral Directors.

The project has been given a boost thanks to John Hogg Funeral Directors which has come on board to help with a donation of £5,000 to the overall cost of the work.

Father Andrew Collins Jones says he is delighted with the support from the firm and that of others in the community who have also contributed to the £20,000 cost.

He said: “We work with John Hogg when there are funerals and he has seen what is going on with the church from time to time.

“He saw there is work going to be done on the windows and asked me how much it was going to cost and said that he wanted to help.

Work is underway to restore the windows of St Ignatius Church in Hendon.

“He knew that we needed to do this work, which is part of an ongoing project.”

He added: “We have already restored the east and west windows, so these are some of the smaller windows that are in urgent need of repair.”

The funds will help to pay for eight windows to be restored by experts who will take them away to carry out repair work.

The windows are expected to be finished by Easter and the church will remain open throughout.

Some of the windows which are getting restored in the church.

Father Collins Jones said: “Our aim is to restore all of the windows.

“They are all over 100 years old and have been damaged by the likes of wear and tear over the years.

“We are so pleased and grateful for the donation and those of the congregation.

“It is a sign of different people in the community coming together to help out.

Father Andrew Collins Jones inside St Ignatius Church.

“The windows have been possible thanks to the generosity of a lot of people.”

John Hogg said: “It is nice to give something back to the community which we have served and supported over many years.”