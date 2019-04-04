Local Elections 2019: Candidates revealed for Hetton Town Council elections next month

The candidates standing for election to Hetton Town Council have been revealed.
The 21-member council is set to see all of its seats contested on May 2 – the same day as the local elections that will also see polls for new members of Sunderland City Council.
And of the 32 candidates standing in Hetton’s four wards, 13 of them will also be standing in this year’s city council elections.
Those vying to retain their spot on the town council include Jack Cunningham, who became Sunderland City Council’s youngest ever councillor when he was elected to represent Copt Hill last year.
An * indicates candidates who are also standing for election to the city council.
Easington Lane (six councillors to be elected):
David Aaron ATKIN – Independent / Together For All
James BLACKBURN – Labour Party
Richard ELVIN – UKIP* standing in Shiney Row
Joshua Harry GREEN – UKIP
Pauline Ann HALL – Independent / Together For All
Alan LIVERSIDGE – Labour Party
Doreen Nisbet LIVERSIDGE – Labour Party
Kay ROWHAM – UKIP* standing in Silksworth
East Rainton and Moorsley (three councillors to be elected):
Reg COULSON – UKIP* standing in Copt Hill
Anne Elizabeth FARROW – Labour Party
Malcolm FARROW – Labour Party
Michael HOPPER – UKIP* standing in Hetton
Hetton Downs (six councillors to be elected):
Jack Edward CUNNINGHAM – Labour Party
Alan DAVIES – UKIP* standing in St Chad’s
Tracey Linda DAVIS – Independent / Together For All
Tracy DODDS – Labour Party
Michael David GUTOWSKI – UKIP* standing in Pallion
Bob HERON – Labour Party
Carole SINNOTT – Labour Party
Melanie THORNTON – Labour Party* standing in Copt Hill
David WHITE – UKIP* standing in Southwick
Christine WILLIS – Independent / Together For All
Hetton Le Hole (six councillors to be elected):
Charlie BELL – Labour Party
John DEFTY – UKIP* standing in Doxford
Paul FINCH – Labour Party
David William GEDDIS – Independent / Together For All* standing in Hetton
Paul HOLT – UKIP* standing in Millfield
Carol MCGLINCHEY – Independent / Together For All
Kathleen Elizabeth PEARSON – Independent
Sheila QUIGLEY – UKIP* standing in Houghton
Doris TURNER – Labour Party* standing in Hetton
Susan WATERSTON – Independent / Together For All
James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service