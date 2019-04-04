Local Elections 2019: Candidates revealed for Hetton Town Council elections next month

The candidates standing for election to Hetton Town Council have been revealed.

The 21-member council is set to see all of its seats contested on May 2 – the same day as the local elections that will also see polls for new members of Sunderland City Council.

And of the 32 candidates standing in Hetton’s four wards, 13 of them will also be standing in this year’s city council elections.

Those vying to retain their spot on the town council include Jack Cunningham, who became Sunderland City Council’s youngest ever councillor when he was elected to represent Copt Hill last year.

An * indicates candidates who are also standing for election to the city council.

Easington Lane (six councillors to be elected):

David Aaron ATKIN – Independent / Together For All

James BLACKBURN – Labour Party

Richard ELVIN – UKIP* standing in Shiney Row

Joshua Harry GREEN – UKIP

Pauline Ann HALL – Independent / Together For All

Alan LIVERSIDGE – Labour Party

Doreen Nisbet LIVERSIDGE – Labour Party

Kay ROWHAM – UKIP* standing in Silksworth

East Rainton and Moorsley (three councillors to be elected):

Reg COULSON – UKIP* standing in Copt Hill

Anne Elizabeth FARROW – Labour Party

Malcolm FARROW – Labour Party

Michael HOPPER – UKIP* standing in Hetton

Hetton Downs (six councillors to be elected):

Jack Edward CUNNINGHAM – Labour Party

Alan DAVIES – UKIP* standing in St Chad’s

Tracey Linda DAVIS – Independent / Together For All

Tracy DODDS – Labour Party

Michael David GUTOWSKI – UKIP* standing in Pallion

Bob HERON – Labour Party

Carole SINNOTT – Labour Party

Melanie THORNTON – Labour Party* standing in Copt Hill

David WHITE – UKIP* standing in Southwick

Christine WILLIS – Independent / Together For All

Hetton Le Hole (six councillors to be elected):

Charlie BELL – Labour Party

John DEFTY – UKIP* standing in Doxford

Paul FINCH – Labour Party

David William GEDDIS – Independent / Together For All* standing in Hetton

Paul HOLT – UKIP* standing in Millfield

Carol MCGLINCHEY – Independent / Together For All

Kathleen Elizabeth PEARSON – Independent

Sheila QUIGLEY – UKIP* standing in Houghton

Doris TURNER – Labour Party* standing in Hetton

Susan WATERSTON – Independent / Together For All

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service