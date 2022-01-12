LIVE: Watch as PM Boris Johnson set to answer questions over garden party allegations
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to answer questions about his conduct after allegations he attended a “bring your own booze” garden party at 10 Downing Street during the first lockdown in May 2020.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:49 am
A leaked email suggested 100 people were invited to the party at a time when the rest of the country were under strict lockdown including restrictions on attending funerals, visiting elderly relatives in care homes and those who were ill in hospital.
The leak has caused public outrage with many people questioning the Prime Minister’s integrity and whether he should remain in charge of the country.
From around 11.50am, he is set to face questions from politicians on all sides of the house during Prime Minister’s Questions.
