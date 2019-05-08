Liberal Democrat councillor's cheeky call for Parliament to be temporarily moved to Sunderland

The leader of the Liberal Democrat party on Sunderland City Council has called for the House of Commons to be moved temporarily to a building on Wearside as refurbishment work is carried out.

As plans are published today to relocate the House of Commons to a new, temporary building as the Palace of Westminster is refurbished, Councillor Niall Hodson says the redeveloped Vaux site would be a "perfect" fit.

The calls came as Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom MP published legislation which would see Parliament relocated to a temporary building from 2025 as the Palace of Westminster is completely refurbished.

The recent fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has prompted the Parliamentary authorities to bring forward plans for MPs to debate and vote on in the coming weeks.

Coun Hodson is arguing the move would provide an economic boost to Sunderland.

He said: “Whilst Parliament is being relocated and refurbished it is quite right that a temporary new home for Parliament outside of London is properly considered.

"Sunderland has a perfect potential home on the Vaux site which is long overdue for redevelopment and would provide the perfect venue for a temporary House of Commons.

“Not only would this be a huge economic boost to the city, it would also mean MPs would be outside the Westminster bubble giving them a greater sense of people’s concerns and priorities outside of London.

“Sunderland is traditionally the place where the first MP is declared at each election.

"All Parliaments begin here, so I think it is only right that the House of Commons sits here until their usual building is fully refurbished.”