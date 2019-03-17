Led by Donkey Brexit Twitter billboards poking fun at Nigel Farage and highlighting Nissan doubts go on show in Sunderland

Huge advertising boards highlighting unfulfilled pledges and promises by pro-Brexit politicians have been plastered around Sunderland.

The Led by Donkeys campaign says it has put up a dozen adverts in Sunderland and surrounding towns as the March to Leave started in the city

Large mobile LED adverts also shadowed walkers as they began their trek along the coast as they headed south.

They were on show as the city yesterday became the starting point for the March to Leave parade to Parliament, which aims to arrive on Friday, March 29, the day the UK is due to depart the European Union.

Today, the billboards remain on show in locations including Hendon and Pallion.

One of the board on show at the junction of White House Place in Hendon.

One recalling the words of the Leave.Eu campaign says: "Project Fear claims Nissan would scale back UK operations could not be further from the truth! #BrexitBritain" dated October 2016.

It is followed by another from Sky News dated from February gone which reads: "Japanese car-maker Nissan is cancelling plans to build its X-Trail model at its plant in Sunderland."

As reported by the Echo, the firm has said uncertainty over Brexit, along with the fall in demand for diesel engines, as reasons for the decision.

Instead, the X-Trail will now be produced at its Kyushu plant in Japan.

Nigel Farage surrounded by the media as he launched the March to Leave walk.

The decision means Sunderland will miss out on around 740 new jobs.

Another of the boards put up by Led by Donkeys - taken from the phrase Lions Led by Donkeys used to describe the British infantry of the First World War and to blame the generals who led them during times of huge loss to life - quotes Mr Farage.

It states: "I never promised it would be a huge success #Brexit" dated May 2018, adding he had not tweeted it, but said it on his LBC radio show.

The Led by Donkey campaign has put up 12 signs around Sunderland and nearby towns and villages.

It said the same of the following message board: "If Brexit is a disaster, I'll go and live abroad, I'll live somewhere else" dated March 2017.

The march is being held by leave supporters as they call for the Government to honour the outcome of the June 2016 referendum.

In Sunderland, 61.3% of the 51,930 people who turned out at the polls voted to back a withdrawal from the EU.

MEP Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, led the marchers off through East Durham to Hartlepool, where the walk began again this morning headed for its next stop, Middlesbrough.

Organisers have said Mr Farage, who was not in attendance today as the march started up on its second leg and would join when he can around his commitments.

The uncertainty of Brexit and its impact on the future of Nissan has also been noted as part of the boards.

They also say the number of participants taking part has been limited to 100 due to "health and safety."

It was claimed "hundreds" had turned out as it set off from the Hendon Grange pub.

Spectators estimated around 100 people had taken part in the first stretch.

