'It's a real mess - and many would say it's been deliberately done that way' - Sunderland Ukip campaigner speaks after 1,000 days since Brexit vote

A leading light in Sunderland's Brexit campaign has suggested the chaos over leaving the European Union may be a deliberate ploy to keep Britain in the EU.

Richard Elvin, a former Ukip Parliamentary candidate, who represents the part on Hetton Town Council, has bemoaned the handling of Britain's exit from the EU and repeated fears the 'Establishment' won't let it happen.

Mr Elvin was one of those interviewed by the Press Association to mark 1,000 days since the Brexit vote. In June 2016 he was among the jubilant Brexiteers celebrating as Sunderland became the first city to declare a leave vote.

He is still waiting for Brexit to come true and shares the frustration of many Brexiteers over the failure of Westminster to deliver on that result.

"I said shortly after the event that my greatest fear was Brexit would not happen because the Establishment doesn't want it to happen," he said.

"It's a real mess, nobody is in real control. Many would say it has been deliberately done that way - chaos increases the chance of remaining in the EU."

He said the Prime Minister's proposed deal was "appalling" and most people now favoured a no-deal exit.

"If anything, people's views have hardened with the terrible way things have been handled. Despite all the negativity and scaremongering, it doesn't appear to have changed people's minds."

"This referendum is a once-in-a-generation decision, and it is vital that we hear from every sector on the possible implications for our country."