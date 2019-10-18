How you can be in the audience when Question Time comes to South Shields

Fiona Bruce will bring the BBC current affairs show to the town on Thursday, October 24, though the exact location has not yet been revealed.

That is exactly a week before the UK is due to leave the EU, so Brexit is likely to dominate the conversation.

By then, the panel will have a clearer idea of what is happening in relation to the UK’s departure from the EU, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson looking to get his new deal through Parliament over the weekend.

Fiona Bruce in the Question Time studio

If you want to be in the audience, you can visit the Question Time section of the BBC website and click on the Join the Audience link.

Telephone applications can also be made by calling 0330 123 9988.

Everyone wishing to attend must fill in a form with their personal details.

The information supplied is completely confidential and will only used for the purpose of balance.

In order to ensure the audience represents as wide a cross-section of the community as possible, everyone applying to attend will be asked to submit two specimen questions for the show.

The BBC is asking that anyone who has been in the audience in the last ten years does not apply again, in order to allow as many people as possible to have the chance of taking part.

Anyone who has previously applied unsuccessfully is welcome to try again.

The BBC will contact successful applicants on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme. Due to the high volume of requests received, it is not possible to call everyone who has applied.

Question Time has been a fixture of the BBC1 schedules since it was launched in September 1979, based on the long-running Radio 4 show Any Questions.

Thursday’s broadcast will mark the first time this year that the show has come from the North East.