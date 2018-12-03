How new housing estate could look after plans lodged for former school site

Vacant land near a village school could be transformed into a 17-home estate under new plans submitted to Sunderland City Council.

Last month, proposals were lodged for a site off Front Street in Fence Houses, Houghton-le-Spring.

The plot was originally the home of the former Dubmire School before plans for a replacement primary school nearby were approved in 2001.

Under the plans, 10 two-bedroom homes and seven three-bedroom homes could be built near on the site near Dubmire Primary Academy

If approved, on-site community hub, ‘The Hut’, would be lost with YMCA activities moving to a different venue in the area.

Assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, Zoey Hawthorne, said: “The plans consist of a mix of two and three-bedroom homes, available through affordable rent and rent to buy, and have been developed through a series of consultations with key stakeholders.

“At Karbon Homes we have recently committed to the delivery of 500 new homes a year, based on plans that are suited to each local community, this development will help us towards this ambitious aim.”

A design and access statement, submitted to the council, states the plans “will sit comfortably within the local context and character of the area.”

While five extra five vehicle movements are expected to be generated from the homes, the existing highway network will be able to meet the demand, a transport assessment concludes.

The estate is also expected to have a “negligible impact” on air quality in the area due to the low number of vehicle trips.

The public can comment on the plans until Thursday, December 20 and a decision is expected by the end of February 2019.

To have your say, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning reference: 18/02002/FUL

Caption: Sunderland Civic Centre

Caption: Bid for 17 homes lodged for land off Front Street in Fence Houses, Houghton-le-Spring. Pic Google Maps.

Caption: Artist Impressions of 17-home development in Houghton-le-Spring. Picture: Karbon Homes

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service