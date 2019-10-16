Historic former bowling pavilion to be demolished after Mowbray Park fire
Plans to demolish the former bowling pavilion in Mowbray Park have begun to make the area safe again after a fire broke out in the building.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service were called at 8.40pm on Wednesday, October 2 to reports of a fire at Mowbray Park in Sunderland located at the former bowling pavilion on the land.
On Tuesday, October 15, Sunderland City Council confirmed that they are now demolishing this former bowling pavilion to make the area safe for the public when they visit the city's park.
They also confirmed that extensive work on the trees was underway to allow access to the area.
While Northumbria Police had been treating the incident as arson, the fire service later confirmed to the Echo that it is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within the roof space of the pavilion.
Although the fire hadn’t spread from the building, more appliances than usual where present at the scene as it was difficult to gain access.
Since the incident the pavilion had suffered fire, heat and smoke damage.
A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council tweeted: “Unfortunately, due to last weeks fire in Mowbray Park we are now demolishing the former bowling pavilion and making the area safe.
“Extensive tree works have also taken place to allow access.”
A JCB vehicle was present at the scene on Tuesday, October 15 as the demolishing of the building began.