Here's how to register to vote in Sunderland's City Council elections

Time is running out to ensure you're on Sunderland's electoral register if you want to vote in the City Council election next month.

Anyone who has not yet registered to vote has until midnight on Friday April 12.

Registering before Friday's deadline can be done online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or for more information call Electoral Services on 0191 520 5550 or email elections@sunderland.gov.uk

At last May's election, there were 207,810 registered Sunderland electors with 86,414 registered for a postal vote.

Sunderland’s Returning Officer, Patrick Melia said: "Thursday May 2 is an opportunity to have your say on who represents your ward and your neighbourhood. But if not registered, you won’t be able to vote.

"Registering to vote takes a few minutes, and can be done either online, over the phone or by completing an application form and it means that you can take part in this important election. Please make sure you are registered to vote by the deadline.

"These elections are an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Sunderland."

Sunderland is one of nearly 250 English councils holding elections this year.

The 75 Sunderland councillors serve a four year term and the council holds election by 'thirds'. Therefore one seat of the three in each of the city's 25 wards is up for election. Candidates were announced last week.