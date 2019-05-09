Had his day or breathing new life into British politics? What you said about Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party visit

The Brexit Party is hosting an event on Wearside this weekend - and you have been sharing your views on Nigel Farage returning to the region.

Mr Farage launched his party's March to Leave protest in the North East in March - and this weekend, he will return with a rally at Rainton Meadows Arena on Saturday. The politician is standing as an MEP in the upcoming European elections, taking place on May 23. He will be joined at Saturday's event by fellow Brexit Party member, and former Conservative MP, Ann Widdecombe, who is also standing.

Party chairman Richard Tice will also be present alongside North East election candidates Brian Monteith, John Tennant and Richard Monaghan.

Readers took to social media to share their views on the event, coming out both for and against the party's vision - and Mr Farage.

Some revealed that the Brexit Party would be their choice when the elections arrive, while others called for Farage to "go away" from Wearside and its communities.

Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Nigel Farage launched his March to Leave protest in Sunderland in March.

Dave Roffe: "Surely potential voters have the right to question the Brexit Party on its policies."

William Sillett: "The people of Sunderland humiliated themselves by being the only area in the country where Ukip increased their vote in the council elections. They will humiliate themselves even more by voting for the Farage's party."

Dawn Woods: "[He] is no friend to the people of Sunderland whether you voted to leave the EU or not."

John Paul Thompson: "What’s the point in preaching to the converted. Sunderland is a massive Leave area. What will be gained from a visit?"

The march ended in London on March 29, the original date for the UK to leave the EU.

Alison Burnell: "Pantomime season has come early."

Read more: Nigel Farage's Brexit Party to hold rally on outskirts of Sunderland this weekend

Raymond Reed: "Good luck fella you’ll get my vote for one reason, I voted out."

Yvonne Waterhouse: "This man just doesn’t know when to stop. He has had his day now just go away."

Taking part in the protest.

Hazel Gorman: "Vote Brexit Party May 23."

John Stockdale: "Brexit party is breathing new life into British politics."

Jon Talbot: "Go on turkeys, get voting for Xmas again."

Anne Thompson: "Let's hope it's a disaster."