Green light for 99 homes in ‘phase two’ of major housing project

Plans to build 99 new homes in the next phase of a major housing development in the Hetton area have been given the green light.

Social housing provider, Gentoo, submitted plans to Sunderland City Council (SCC) for the former Broomhill Estate off Houghton Road.

On June 5, SCC’s area development control committee backed the plans which mark phase two of the ‘Bramblewood Development’.

The decision followed a similiar approval for around 128 Gentoo homes in the area last year.

Proposals include a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties with all two-storey buildings having private gardens and private car parking spaces.

Visitor parking spaces would also be distributed across the site and no objections were received from SCC’s highways or network management team regarding traffic.

Before works can start, Gentoo must sign a section 106 agreement and pay £80,000 to SCC which will be split between several areas.

This includes £40,000 for education provision in Copt Hill and Hetton wards, a £25,000 pot for play provision and £25,000 for ecology.

Planning approval is also subject to a list of conditions, covering flooding and building timescales.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service