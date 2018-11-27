Former Sunderland social club to be turned into flats

Proposals to transform a former social club into a 20-bed apartment complex have been given the green light by councillors.

Farringdon Social Club, in Anthony Road, will face the bulldozers following a decision at Sunderland City Council’s area development control sub-committee this week.

Outline plans include building a two-storey apartment complex on the site with 10 flats on each floor.

While design and layout will be decided by planning bosses in future, the ruling marks an end of an era for the social club which closed for good in 2017.

Planning officers backed the plans due to the site’s location in a residential area, councillors at Sunderland Civic Centre heard.

The works are also subject to a section 106 agreement with the council, which will channel around £50,000 of developer funds into education, ecology and community facilities in the area.

This includes £34,060 to mitigate potential effects on protected nature areas and £14,020 to provide new play equipment or improve existing play parks in the area.

Cabinet member for housing and regeneration, Coun Stuart Porthouse, who represents the St Chad’s ward, welcomed the plans.

“The social club has a long, long history and has served the people of Farringdon and neighbouring areas for many years,” he said.

“It used to get filled with 1,000 people at one time.

“It’s a change of the times that people sit in their house now and don’t go and have a pint at a workingmen’s club.

“On this one, it’s planning permission with matters reserved and I look forward to us local councillors being involved in whatever comes of this.”

An original layout for seperate homes was labelled as “cramped” by planners and replaced by the apartment plans with on-site parking.

In response to a question from Coun Michael Dixon, planners were unable to confirm whether the housing would be aimed at over 55s.

However, the developer has agreed to provide two affordable homes on the site.

For more information on the plans, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning reference: 17/01809/OUT

Caption: Former Farringdon Social Club. Picture: Google Maps

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service