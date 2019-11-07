Former Southwick Primary School site, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.

And the proposals, for 37 two, three and four-bedroom houses on land on the site of Southwick Primary School, have been largely welcomed by Echo readers, who say the development will help regenerate the area and make good use of the land.

Pupils and staff at Southwick Primary School moved to a new building in 2009.

Writing on social media, residents welcomed the proposed transformation of the Northern Way site by Bernica Homes, which aims to meet the need for affordable homes in Southwick.

Some questioned whether existing amenities would be sufficient to provide for new residents.

Comments can still be made on the plans until Thursday, November 21.

Here is what you said:

Lynn Elliott: “Good idea. Amenities will not have to be built as they are already close by. It will also help to regenerate the whole of Southwick.”

Ali Conlin: “Private or council, as it’s new rental council homes the people of this city need.”

Gary Crighton: “Mine and my kids' former school … about time something was done. It's sat derelict for years.”

Paula Horsfall: “Sounds like good use of the land.”

Joanne Wilson: “More houses! Need more amenities to go with all these house!”

Gill Ellis-Peel: “Sunderland needs more affordable rental housing.”

Andy Barker: “Loads of brownfield sites. Use ‘em up.”