European elections in Sunderland and the North East: How and when to vote and a full list of candidates

The elections no-one thought would happen are due to take place today with voters across the UK gearing up to vote in the European Elections.

Despite the UK voting to leave the European Union in 2016, 73 members of the European parliament, the directly elected body of the EU, will be voted in today with results expected on Sunday 26 May.

Here is everything you need to know about the elections, including a full list of candidates for North East England.

How do I vote?

Provided you are registered to vote (the deadline to register for these elections passed on 7 May), you vote in the same way you would for a general or council election.

You will be able to cast one vote for a party with the winners calculated using a system called d’Hondt proportional representation using a regional list of candidates for each party.

As it stands in the constituency of North East England, there are three MEPs with one UKIP and two Labour MPs elected in 2014.

Polling stations will open from 7am and close at 10pm on 23 May, with results expected on Sunday.

The details of where you should vote and which polling station to go to will be on your polling card which you should have received in the post. You do not need your polling card to vote.

Who is standing in the North East?

In the North East, the regional list for each party in the European elections is the following.

Change UK: Frances Weetman, Penny Hawley, Kathryn Heywood.

Conservatives: Richard Lawrie, Chris Galley, Duncan Crute.

Green Party: Rachel Featherstone, Jonathan Elmer, Dawn Furness

Labour Party: Jude Kirton-Darling, Paul Brannen, Clare Penny-Evans.

Liberal Democrats: Fiona Hall, Julie Porksen, Aidan King.

The Brexit Party: Brian Monteith, John Tennant, Richard Monaghan

UK Independence Party (UKIP): Richard Elvin, Christopher Gallacher, Alan Breeze

