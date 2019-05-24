European elections 2019: Fewer than a third of Sunderland voters cast their ballots

Fewer than one in three Sunderland voters took part in the European elections, figures released today have shown.

Only 65,503 voters of the 206,413 people registered to vote in Sunderland took part in the European elections, a turnout of just 31.7%.

The turnout figure for the North East overall was 32.7% - a total of 623,289 votes out of a possible 1,905,534.

The figure is slightly higher than for the last European elections in 2014, when the turnout was 31.0% - with 608,652 unspoiled ballots cast out of a total electorate of 1,968,780.

Hartlepool's turnout was the lowest in the region, with just 18,003 voters out of a possible 70,599 taking part, a turnout of 25.5%.

The highest was Newcastle, with a 38.8% turnout, with 67,806 voters out of an electorate of 174,815.

Polling took place on Thursday and the final declaration and overall result will be announced in Sunderland on Sunday 26 May after 10pm.



The Regional Returning Officer for the North East is Sunderland City Council chief executive Patrick Melia.

The North East returning centre and venue for the regional declaration is the Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre.



This is the same venue that hosted the 2009 and 2014 regional declarations.



The North East returns three of the 73 UK Members (MEPs) that are returned to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.