Echo readers say election pacts don't affect who people vote for

Readers have had their say on election pacts.

On Tuesday, November 12, in a social media poll we asked you: “Do election pacts make a difference to who people vote for?” and asked you to share your opinions in the comments.

An election pact is when a party or candidate reaches an agreement not to stand a candidate in a seat to give others a chance of winning it.

They have been happening among both pro and anti-Brexit lines in the UK but the majority readers have claimed that won’t affect who people vote for.

Out of the 972 readers who voted, 62% voted ‘no’ while 38% voted ‘yes.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers headed to the comments to share who they will be voting for.

This is what you had to say.

While the majority of readers had voted ‘no,’ those who claimed that it does affect who you vote for seemed to be the most keen to share their opinions.

John Palmer said: “Daft poll really. If you normally vote for a party that doesn’t field a candidate then of course it changes your normal choice.”

Robert Rain added: “It's a cheap way of manipulating votes and shouldn't be allowed.”

David Williams agreed: “Dirty tricks at work trying to manipulate the voting laws. Shouldn't allow it. Even playing field is all we ask.”