Does Sunderland back the Brexit Party? Here's what our online poll of Echo readers had to say

As Nigel Farage prepares to bring his Brexit Party to Wearside for a rally, we asked Sunderland voters if they would back them in the European elections later this month.

Mr Farage will be joined by former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, party chairman Richard Tice and the party's North East election candidates at Rainton Meadows Arena on Saturday for a ticketed event. The Eurosceptic party, which was formed earlier this year, is firm on its stance that the United Kingdom should leave the EU without a withdrawal agreement. Sunderland voted to Leave the EU by 61.3% versus 38.7% to remain in June 2016. More than 134,300 people voted in the local authority area. In an Echo poll this week, 63% revealed they would not back Mr Farage's Brexit party at the polls for the European election on May 23.

Almost 1,100 people voted "no" when asked if they would vote for the Brexit Party. In addition, 1,002 people (63%) said they did not think Mr Farage was welcome on Wearside in a separate question.



The politician last visited the city in March to launch his Party's March to Leave protest - a two-week walk from the North East to London calling for the EU to leave the UK as planned on March 29.



The current date for Brexit is October 31 this year, but this could be changed if MPs approve a deal sooner.

Publishing their views on our Facebook page, Echo readers shared both their criticism and support for the Brexit Party, with some saying Mr Farage and his colleagues were the ones to "shake politics up" and deliver what the country voted for.

Others argued that the party did not have their "best interests" at heart.

Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Anne Veitch: "I believe this man is out for his own ends."

Nicholas Coulter: "He’s certainly provoked and challenges the tired old London-centric political landscape. Good on him I say."

Kevin Dominic Pattison: "Wouldn't vote for him even if my life depends on it."

Mandy Purvis: "Done deal, ballot paper posted today. Brexit Party for me."

Mike McLaughlin: "Definitely not, that man does not have the best interests of people like me in mind."

Denis Gillon: "Even Cameron and his cohorts thought a Leave vote would never happen and without Farage it would not have happened. Farage is by far the most effective politician in Europe."

Kevin Barker: "I wouldn't back him to tie his laces."

Bob Surtees: "We need a new party to shake politics up, Brexit is the party."

Gary Duncan: "Why would any working class person want to back a man who despises working class progress?"

Alan Dickens: "Anyone who can deliver the Brexit decision the country voted for is worth a vote."

Elizabeth Forster: "No chance."

Darren Scowen: "Brexit Party all day long. Bin the other parties."

Bruce Ogilvie: "Wouldn't trust him to run a bath"