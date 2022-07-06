Delegation of Cabinet ministers 'preparing to tell Boris Johnson to quit'

The Prime Minister insisted "I'm not going to step down" as sources said Grant Shapps and Brandon Lewis are among a group of once-loyal allies who will on Wednesday demand he quits.
Seventeen ministers, and a line of ministerial aides, resigned as Mr Johnson's authority drained away in a dramatic 24 hours in Westminster.
His battle to remain in power will reach new heights during the clash with Cabinet members, with sources telling the PA news agency Mr Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, believes his position is "now untenable".
Most Popular
-
1
Woman dies after being flown to hospital following collision on A690
-
2
Banned Sunderland danger driver jailed after being caught at the wheel twice inside a month
-
3
Two men deny murder of Sunderland teenager Kieran Williams
-
4
Sunderland sex offender back in court after mobile phone internet history hidden in ‘accidental mistake’
-
5
Sunderland garden centre receives £125,000 from lottery fund to expand services for people with disabilities, learning difficulties and the vulnerable
Mr Shapps, the Transport Secretary, who was key in the Prime Minister's fight for survival during partygate, was also understood to be part of the group, as was Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
Reports even suggested Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed Chancellor on Tuesday, will be among those taking part in the showdown with Mr Johnson.
It was set to come after the Prime Minister faced an intense grilling before opposition critics and Tory MPs alike on the Commons Liaison Committee, as the stream of ministerial resignations continued.
After being repeatedly pressed for a direct answer, Mr Johnson said "of course" he ruled out triggering a general election if the Tories force him from office.
Told that there was a delegation of Cabinet ministers waiting for him at Downing Street, Mr Johnson referred to the invasion of Ukraine and said "I can't for the life of me see how it is responsible just to walk away from that".
He did not deny reports that Cabinet minister Michael Gove told him early on Wednesday that he must stand down, but insisted he would still be leader on Thursday.
The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.
At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said the "colossal mandate" he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the "difficult circumstances" he faces.
But Mr Javid's resignation statement in the House laid bare the scale of the problems facing the Prime Minister - and he challenged other Cabinet ministers to consider their positions.
The Prime Minister stayed in the Commons chamber as former health secretary Mr Javid set out the reasons for his resignation, saying Mr Johnson was not going to change and "enough is enough".
Mr Javid said: "Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months.
"I will never risk losing my integrity."
He said "the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change".
In a message to Cabinet ministers who decided not to quit, he said: "Not doing something is an active decision.
"I'm deeply concerned about how the next generation will see the Conservative Party on our current course.
"It is incumbent on all of us to set high standards for ourselves and to take action when they are not met by others."
Communities Secretary Mr Gove, who has not resigned, was reported by the Mail + to have told Mr Johnson that he should go.