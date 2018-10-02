Decision day for warehouse plans on Wearside industrial estate

Major plans for an industrial warehouse in Washington are set to be approved by councillors next week.

Applicants Buccleuch Property and Argon Properties have applied to develop on a empty site off Armstrong Road in Armstrong Industrial Estate.

Plans include building a two-storey manufacturing / logistics building with office space alongside associated landscaping, parking and access.

An application by the developer adds a 14,585 sq m space will be provided with 188 parking spaces but fails to provide details of opening hours or the types of industrial process that will take place on site.

A council report adds it would be “unlikely that the proposed development will have any detrimental impact upon any near neighbouring residential properties”.

A final decision will be made by Sunderland’s area development control sub-committee on Tuesday, October 2.

Any approval will also be subject to planning conditions covering design, noise, land contamination and construction.

The meeting kicks off at 5.45pm at Sunderland Civic Centre and for more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service