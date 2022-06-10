Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee provisionally approved proposals in 2021 to carry out the work at the former Inspirations Garden Centre in Tanfield Road.

The plans from North Star Housing Development stated they would demolish the building and the remaining greenhouses at the site and create 17 two bedroom bungalows, including two which would be wheelchair accessible.

The approval was subject to a section 106 agreement being completed, which secures planning obligations and financial contributions towards improvements in the community.

The site at Tanfield Road, Hartlepool.

A decision notice has now been published by the council confirming planning permission has been granted.

Documents state financial contributions from the developer will see £17,000 shared evenly four ways between green infrastructure, built sports facilities, play equipment and off-site ecological mitigation.

They also include £3,965.93 towards playing pitches, £969.34 for tennis courts and £84.49 for bowling greens.

Plans state the development will provide an improved access road and car parking spaces to serve the bungalows.

Councillors had unanimously backed the proposals, adding they would bring “much needed” bungalows into the town’s housing stock.

A report from senior council officer Jane Tindall ruled the proposals were acceptable with respect to relevant material planning considerations.

A design and access statement from HMH Architects, on behalf of the applicant, noted the bungalows would complement nearby residential areas.

It said: “The proposed scheme aims to tie in with the surrounding context whilst looking to improve the quality of the surrounding area and housing on offer.