Work could start on 1,700 homes in Durham City by 2022 under controversial plans

Builders could be ready to move on to Sniperley Park, to the north of the city, in a few years – if the government approves wider development plans for County Durham as a whole.

But the final number of houses permitted on the 108-hectare-site could also be limited to 350 if support cannot be gained for a new ‘Western Relief Road’, linking Sniperley with Broom Lane as an alternative to the A167.

Provision for the scheme is included in the County Durham Plan, a blueprint for the future of the county until 2035.

“This plan has been some time in the gestation, 10 years approximately,” said Christopher Harrison, of County Durham Land, “that’s what gives us the confidence we can move quickly from examination to a planning application.

“Assuming the plan is adopted in summer next year, a planning application could be submitted at the beginning of 2021, there’s no reason work couldn’t begin in early 2022.

“We’re in a fortunate position the land is under council control and they are a willing participant and in terms of house builders.

“The likes of Persimmon, Miller, Bellway and Barratt have all expressed interest, it’s possible one would act as master builder with others developing specific plots.”

The plan is expected to pave the way for about 5,500 new homes and up to 6,000 jobs in the county.

The policy, which will set guidelines for development of everything from homes and offices to roads and takeaways, was signed-off by Durham County Council earlier this year and sent to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) for approval.

It is being assessed by a government-appointed planning inspector at a series of public sessions at the Glebe Centre, in Murton, where Mr Harrison was speaking.

The inspector is expected to be ready to share his findings by early March, which could judge the plan legally sound, suggest changes, or send the council back to the drawing board.