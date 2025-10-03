What next for old Grangetown funeral directors' as verdict delivered on business and housing plans
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Manor House Funerals branch in the Grangetown area.
The building sits on the corner of Westholme Terrace and Holyrood Road and directly adjacent to a row of townhouses under construction on a former “eyesore” service station site, after plans were approved by the council back in April, 2024.
The building at 18 Westholme Terrace was a funeral director branch for years but is now listed in planning documents as vacant, with signage also removed from the building.
New plans are seeking permission to change the use of the building to a “mixed use”, incorporating a commercial unit on part of the ground floor and a dwelling house to part of the ground and first floor with “associated internal and external works.”
Proposed floor plans show an open plan “class E” planning use on the majority of the ground floor, which can include shops, cafés and other commercial uses, although no indication is given in planning documents what the future use will be.
The submitted planning application form does not provide any information on employment or hours of opening for the proposed commercial unit.
Floor plans also show a kitchen and dining area on the ground floor to the rear of the building, as well as a segregated cycle locker and bin storage area to the rear.
Plans for the first floor include a lounge, a bathroom and two bedrooms, with one bedroom measuring 11.5m2 and one bedroom 8.7m2.
A decision on the plans is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 24, 2025.
For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02145/FUL
For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/