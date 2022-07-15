Water safety volunteers get special invite by harbour master as part of Marine Safety Week in South Tyneside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MVS trains its members – many of whom have had no previous connection with the sea – in nautical skills and supports communities and port authorities by providing safety patrols contributing to compliance with Port Marine Safety Code.

Their area of operation stretches from the Tweed to the Tees and members come from all parts of the region.

Alan Feast and members of MVS Northumbria. Picture c/o Highlights PR

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Feast, Harbour Master at the Port of Tyne invited MVS members of to the port’s Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) to see the work carried out there.

Tyne VTS provides 24/7 coverage of the Statutory Harbour Area with the aim of ensuring safety of navigation and protection of the environment.

The visit was one of several activities organised by the Port as part of Maritime Safety Week.

Jennifer Mitchelson, Head of Unit MVS Northumbria said: “We were given a tour of the facilities by the Harbour Master and enjoyed a general discussion around maritime safety and the movement of vessels around the port.

"For all of us who are river users it gave us a unique insight into the work carried out behind the scenes.”

The Maritime Volunteer Service is a uniformed, voluntary organisation, founded in 1994 with full charitable status with its patron being HRH Prince Michael of Kent.

The organisation has more than 25 active units spread around the UK coastline at major port & river areas, with more units planned. Northumbria Unit is based at St Peter’s Marina.

The aim of the MVS is to keep the country’s maritime traditions alive. Practical training in seamanship, small boat handling, engineering and communications helps to achieve this.

Membership is open to both men and women irrespective of ethnic origin or disability from the age of 18.