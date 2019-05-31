Tributes to be paid in Sunderland to Robert Nairac, the soldier killed in The Troubles in Northern Ireland

Councillors will be invited to pay tribute to a Sunderland solider killed in The Troubles in Northern Ireland after the 42nd anniversary of his death.

May 15 marked more than two decades since Captain Robert Nairac’s death at the hands of the IRA.

The Mauritius-born soldier lived with his family in Thornhill Gardens, off Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke, for around 20 years.

On May 14, 1977 the 28-year-old – who had worked in military intelligence – was kidnapped from a pro-Catholic pub in Northern Ireland and taken over the border to the Republic of Ireland.

In the early hours of the following morning, he was executed.

He is now one of only three people to ‘disappear’ during Ulster’s bloody Troubles whose remains have still to be found.

Following tributes in Parliament earlier this month - including from his friend, the former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith - Sunderland City Council’s Conservative group have announced plans to mark the soldier’s memory locally.

This will include a motion which will be presented at the next full council meeting in June.

Conservative group leader, Coun Robert Oliver said: “Captain Robert Nairac was an immensely brave soldier who was awarded a posthumous George Cross and it is time that his life is recognised by the council on behalf of the city where he spent so much of his youth.

“His family came to Sunderland where his father worked at the Eye Infirmary and they lived in Thornhill Gardens for around twenty years so there is a strong local connection and many residents who knew the family still live in the city.

“Tributes have been led in the House of Commons and there is a proposal for recognition on a national level.

“So it is right that the council takes the opportunity to also pay tribute locally and to help with any national tribute.”

Captain Nairac reputedly sang Republican songs in the staunchly Catholic Three Steps pub, in Dromintee, South Armagh, before he was abducted by the IRA and shot.

While six people have been convicted in connection with the murder, none revealed what happened to his body.

However, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) is still looking at the case.

—

The Conservative motion will read:

“This Council pays tribute to Captain Robert Nairac, of the Grenadier Guards, who was murdered 42 years ago whilst serving in Northern Ireland.

“This Council notes the local connection between the Nairac family and the City of Sunderland and will assist in any tribute proposed by the House of Commons.”

—

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service