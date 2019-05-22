This is how the new activity space in Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens will look when work goes ahead

Plans have been set out for a new flexible learning and activity space at one of Sunderland's main attractions.

Work is set to start on 28 May to decommission the ground floor textile gallery at Sunderland Museum, Library and Winter Gardens to pave the way for a new space providing facilities for school groups, meetings, family activities and performance space later this year.



The proposals are the latest in a series of improvements at the museum aimed at attracting new visitors and encouraging more people of all ages to enjoy the museum collections.

Artist's impression of how the new activity space at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens will look

Visitors have a final chance to see the textiles on show this week before they are put into storage, where Sunderland City Council they will be carefully looked after by experts.

They will continue to be used for research, study and future exhibitions. The council is also contacting people who gave individual textile donations to the gallery see if they want them back.



The development of the new flexible learning and performance space has been made possible thanks to a £156,000 grant from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and the Wolfson Foundation earlier this year.



Fiona Brown, the council's executive director of Neighbourhoods, said: "We were delighted to hear in January that we had been awarded this funding by the DCMS and the Wolfson Foundation to help us in our long term aim of improving and developing the Museum, Library and Winter Gardens.



"The funding will create a new flexible space that will help us improve the experience for visitors by providing an exciting and changing programme of activities in and around the collections.



"Museums have to keep evolving and improving to attract new visitors and to keep people coming back time after time. That's why the council has invested in improvements like the transformation of the shop and reception area and has pledged to continue developing the museum.



She added: "The new enhanced space will allow us to work with partner organisations to develop exciting activities for people of all ages from school groups, families and children to older people.



"It also means we'll be able to look at everything from workshops, events and experiences to talks and performances to bring the collections to life, as well as giving us the opportunity to temporarily display some things we have in store but don't have space to have on permanent show."



Keith Merrin, chief executive of Sunderland Culture, said: "This is another fantastic development at the museum and underlines the incredible investment in arts and cultural activity going on across the city at the moment.

"It comes hot on the heels of the museum having hosted its most successful ever exhibition – Leonardo Da Vinci, A Life in Drawing and will ensure that Sunderland continues to attract major exhibitions and events to the city."