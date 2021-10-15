The Sunderland streets where speed bumps and new limits are in place to improve road safety

Sunderland City Council says it regularly rolls out traffic management schemes in response to issues flagged up in local areas.

Speed bumps

In the latest round of work, the council has completed a traffic-calming scheme with speed cushions at Brinkburn Crescent in the Houghton area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speed limits have been reduced, and measures put in place to 'help' drivers stick to the limits in some areas.

This aims to reduce vehicle speeds and improve safety around Burnside School.

As the speed limit has already been reduced to 20mph, it is hoped that the new measures will encourage drivers to keep to the speed limit to reduce the chance of collisions.

Reduced speed limits

Elsewhere in the city, the speed limit has been reduced to 30mph at Silksworth Lane while Seaham Road has benefited from a ‘speed limit buffer zone,’ to help and more effectively reduce vehicle speeds as they decline from the national speed limit to 30mph.

The council is also completing work on speed cushions and a raised speed table at North Road in Houghton.

These measures have been put in place to ‘help drivers keep to the 30mph speed limit’ and to reduce the risk of accidents.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council, welcomed the latest round of traffic schemes.

“We as a council have listened to residents’ concerns, and many of these new traffic management schemes and speed limits have been implemented in areas where we know speeding is an issue,” he said.

“They are intended to improve road safety and reduce both the number and severity of injuries.

“Reducing speeds not only make an area a more attractive place to live but also help protect our city’s most vulnerable road users.”