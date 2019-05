Sunderland City Council received 607 reports of rat sightings last year - though many go unreported. November was the peak month, with 153 reports. August was next with 116, and October third with 104. February was the quietest month, with just two reports in the whole city. Here we look at the streets with the most reports. All those featured had at least five reports in over the course of the year.

1. Church Street Nine

2. Durham Road (SR3 3ND) Nine

3. Barrack Street Eight

4. Brady Street Eight

