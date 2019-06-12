Takeaways face school ban zones under new plans to 'future-proof' County Durham

Takeaways are being targeted in a major shake-up of planning rules in County Durham.

Under proposals outlined in the County Durham Plan, which sets development policies in the county until 2035, chippies, kebab shops and curry houses all face restrictions.

The document, which took its next step to being formally adopted on June 12 could see limits placed on the number of fast food outlets permitted within specific areas – particularly near schools.

“The plan is designed to future-proof County Durham,” said Coun Carl Marshall, cabinet member for economic regeneration.

“It delivers 5,390 new homes that people need in the locations where they are needed. It helps us to address the causes of climate change and adapt to its effects.

“It sets out a restriction on takeaways in our town centres and close to our schools.

“It creates more and better jobs for our residents, with over 302 hectares of land allocated to be developed specifically for business and industry.”

Among the new rules suggested by the document is one to prevent planning chiefs approving applications that would see more than five per cent of premises within town centres being approved for use as hot food takeaways.

The proposed ‘Policy 31’ could also see planned eateries turned down automatically if they are within 400 metres of a school of college ‘in order to promote healthy lifestyles’.

The plan was approved by cabinet and will now go before a full meeting of Durham County Council before it is passed on to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for the final approval process.