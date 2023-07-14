Sunderland woman fined after waste dumped in back lane

A woman suspected of fly-tipping has been fined by magistrates after failing to co-operate with a council investigation.

Ellie Britton, 21, of Harold Square, Sunderland, was contacted by an Environmental Enforcement Officer from Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team in November 2022 after they received a report of a large accumulation of fly-tipped waste dumped in the rear lane of Mowbray Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The waste, which had been left on the pavement at the rear of Mowbray Road, contained bags of household rubbish as well as cardboard boxes, furniture and children’s toys.

Picture issued by Sunderland City Council of waste dumped in a back lane.

During a search of the waste, officers found evidence linking the fly-tip to Britton's address, and a check of council tax records confirmed this, the local authority said.

When Britton failed to make contact with the investigating officer, she was served with a notice under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995, requiring her to attend an interview on Tuesday 20 December 2022, the council said. Britton failed to attend the interview and was prosecuted for failing to comply with the notice. She also failed to attend a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 4 July 2023, but magistrates found her guilty in her absence. The 21-year-old was fined £440 and was ordered to pay £614.21 costs and £44 victim surcharge, resulting in a total financial penalty of £1099.21

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean, Green City, said: "Residents have told us that they want to see more enforcement action against people who spoil the look and feel our neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope this sends a clear message that the city council takes a zero-tolerance approach to fly tipping and that we will take action against those responsible and those who fail to assist us with our enquiries.”