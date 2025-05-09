Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-million pound plans for “maintenance and improvement works” at two city centre car parks on Wearside have been given the go-ahead by city leaders.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors, at a meeting this week, backed plans for the procurement of contractors for the St Mary’s and Sunniside multi-storey car parks (MSCP).

St Mary’s MSCP, near City Hall, was opened in 1993 and a report to cabinet said its “heavy usage” and age meant repairs were needed to help “maintain full functionality”.

St Mary’s multi-storey car park, Sunderland | LDRS

Sunniside MSCP opened in 2004 and the council report said the car park, while “currently under-utilised”, supports the “operation of the Omniplex Cinema and Grosvenor Casino and provides valuable parking for businesses and employees based at Riverside Sunderland and across the wider city centre”.

The cabinet report noted the Sunniside car park is “visually tired” and “difficult to access and egress” and that a recent audit raised concerns over its “condition, accessibility and perceived lack of safety from its users.”

Plans for the future of both car parks were backed by Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet at a meeting at City Hall on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Works at St Mary’s car park include improvements to “fall arrest systems and railings”, a roof light replacement, repairs to the “corroded structural steel roof frame and large portions of steelwork”, heating and ventilation system repairs, “modifications” to domestic water services and a “rainwater and wastewater system replacement”.

Meanwhile, proposed maintenance works at Sunniside’s MSCP include repairs to cladding, “corroded coach bolts” and the building’s “corroded structural steel frame”, as well as replacement CCTV, repairs and modernisation of passenger lifts and “cleaning of bird detritus which is widespread” throughout the car park.

Improvement works at the same Sunniside site include new signage, improvements to vehicular access and egress arrangements, a replacement parking payment system, new electric vehicle charging facilities and solar panels, lighting upgrades, cycle storage and public Wi-Fi.

The maintenance and improvement works at Sunniside MSCP are expected to cost around £1.5 million, while works at St Mary’s MSCP are budgeted at £620,000.

Sunniside multi-storey car park, Sunderland | LDRS

The total estimated cost for the capital works, listed as £2.114 million, will be met from “the reallocation of funding from alternative schemes within the current capital programme”, with funding mainly reallocated from the ‘Sunderland Central Station development and car park’ scheme.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business, delivered a report on the car parks at Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

The report, which was approved by senior councillors, sought approval to “procure and subsequently award the necessary contracts to deliver essential maintenance works and improvements”.

Cllr Johnston told the meeting: “The car parks are located on the Riverside Sunderland and Sunniside regeneration areas and form an important part of the city’s infrastructure to support the operation of business across the city centre.

“While some maintenance works have been carried out in recent years, the assets have become tired and there is a need to carry out essential works and improvements to maximise functionality, modernise the offer and increase utilisation.”

The report to cabinet described the car parks as “essential pieces of infrastructure necessary to support the council’s development aspirations for the city centre”.

The council report also noted that “work cannot be completed by in-house resource, and the works are required to prevent further degradation of the buildings and to protect their future availability.”

Cllr Johnston added: “Detailed surveys have been completed at both car parks and schedules of work have been prepared in readiness for the appointment of work contractors.

“The works will supplement the previously approved improvement works to the Sunniside Leisure scheme and listed Register Building and can be funded from the current capital programme.”