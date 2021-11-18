Sunderland residents urged to 'do their bit' in Covid fight as winter bite approaches

Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller.

The call was made by councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, during a coronavirus update at the latest full Sunderland City Council meeting.

This fell against the backdrop of high infection rates across Sunderland and the North East and work to increase vaccine uptake as winter approaches.

“It goes without saying that this very determined virus hasn’t gone away,” Cllr Miller said at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We all know that and therefore if we are to keep the city open and moving forward, our businesses open and building back, people going to work, school, college and university and friends and family free to be with one another, then we must all keep on doing our bit.

“There’s the further very serious imperative for all of us to keep taking responsibility individually and collectively to prevent the transmission of the virus now that we are well into autumn and heading for winter- and that is protecting the NHS and the care sector.”

According to recent data, there were 110 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, November 16, with a total of 48,607 cases in Sunderland since March 2020.

The weekly case rate was also measured as around 340 per 100,000 people.

Cllr Miller said vital NHS and health and care services are already under “enormous pressure” with partner organisations continuing to create “joint innovative solutions to what is an ever-increasing demand on services and resources.”

Meanwhile, community networks and volunteers are also active in the city in working tirelessly to support families and individuals.

Council leader Cllr Miller added it was important for residents to follow public health advice in coming months to aid the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

“Local government continues to shout loud to central government about the reality of not being out the woods yet with this pandemic,” he said.

“Ongoing and increased levels of support, both financial and in terms of policy, are going to be needed to achieve full and proper recovery and the levelling up promise.

“I’m delighted to say that Sunderland is being heard and recognised as a place and people who can be central to national recovery, growth and levelling up.

“But I can assure you the council and our partners won’t stop banging the drum and forging compelling plans to secure further government backing and of course, other public and private sector investment, in order to press ahead with delivering our City Plan creating a connected, international city with opportunities for all.

“But we need everyone playing their part and pulling together at the same time.”