Sunderland man ordered to pay £19,000 after making dishonest fall claim against council

The man made a compensation claim against the local authority stating he had fallen over a defective footpath and injured his knee in Fence Houses.

The council investigated the claim which included an examination by a medical expert and a review of medical records. But the records stated that the claimant had been out drinking the night before and thought he may have twisted his knee and there was no mention of an accident.

The medical records also confirmed significant knee problems before the claim against the council was lodged, yet the man denied any previous knee problems to the medical expert.

Because of the concerns the council declined to make a settlement offer and made the resident aware of all the inconsistencies.

The man started court proceedings which the council defended, incurring legal fees in the process. But shortly before the trial was due to begin, the resident dropped his case.

The council pursued the resident for ‘fundamental dishonesty’ and this was heard at Sunderland County Court on October 31. The man was cross-examined in court about his claim and its inconsistencies.

Deputy District Judge Lalas has now made a finding of ‘fundamental dishonesty’ against the man who is now liable to pay £19,590.

Sunderland City Council's Executive Director of Corporate Services, Jon Ritchie said: "The council deals diligently and robustly with all claims made against it. If discrepancies are found then the council will and does act in the interests of the public purse.

"It is not acceptable for anybody to think that they can make up a false claim and then expect council tax payers to pay up. All insurance claims made against the council are thoroughly investigated and if we find discrepancies these can be used as evidence in court.