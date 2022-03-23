Councillor Shirley Leadbitter, who has served Sunderland City Council’s St Peter’s ward for more than a decade, is set to retire at the next round of local government elections.

First elected in 2006, the councillor served for four years before losing her seat in 2010 and then regaining it and returning to the council in 2014.

Shirley has served the city on several council committees over the years, including the Health and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee, where she used her expertise gained from working in nursing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Shirley Leadbitter, who represents the St Peter’s ward.

But the councillor now believes the time is right to retire and has thanked residents and ward colleagues for their support.

Cllr Leadbitter said: “I would like to thank the residents of St Peter’s for their support over the years.

“It has been an honour to represent such a wonderful community on Sunderland City Council.

“I know that St Peter’s is in safe hands with Cllr Josh McKeith and Cllr Sam Johnston who will continue to build on the work that we have been doing.

St Peter’s ward councillors (l-r) Cllr Joshua McKeith, Cllr Shirley Leadbitter and Cllr Sam Johnston.

“I encourage you to vote for [Conservative candidate] Lynn Vera in May, she would make a fantastic councillor for St Peter’s.”

In recent years, Shirley Leadbitter was the sole Conservative councillor in the St Peter’s ward, with the two other seats occupied by Labour councillors.

However electoral successes for the Sunderland Conservatives have seen the ward turn blue, with two new Conservative councillors elected in 2019 and 2021.

Ward colleagues have praised Shirley’s record of “standing up for local residents and working to improve her community”.

Councillor Joshua McKeith, St Peter’s ward councillor, said: “Shirley has been a true friend and mentor to me these past three years.

“Her hard work and dedication to St Peter’s ward will not be forgotten and however for now, I wish her a happy retirement.”

Cllr Sam Johnston, St Peter’s ward councillor, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to serve alongside Shirley for the past year.

“As a new councillor you need someone to show you the ropes, and Shirley has done that for me.