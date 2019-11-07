Sunderland council tax rise and spending plans - here's how to have your say

Sunderland Civic Centre

Sunderland City Council is proposing a 4% rise in council tax for 2020/2021to help fund the 600 services it provides to 277,000 residents and meet other spending plans.

Council chiefs say they must also save another £24million on top of the £315million it has already had to save since 2010, adding that the council tax rise is “in line with government assumptions for councils across the country”.The council tax rise would mean an increase of 72 pence a week for a Band A property in Sunderland.

As well as services ranging from bin collections to education, the council has also set out a number of projects it wants to spend more cash on.

These include:

:: An extra £400,000 to “enhance the cleanliness of neighbourhoods and the city centre”:: Increased regeneration of the city centre “to grow the city and create jobs”:: New school facilities “to support the education and further development of our children” :: £6million to support adult and children's social care:: An additional £400,000 to “improve housing standards and enforcement in the private rented sector”

The authority will also save £140,000 on councillors' allowances after councillors voted to reduce them.

Now the council is asking for people’s views on the plans in a budget consultation."We work extremely hard to provide the services that residents and businesses tell us are important to them,” said Council leader Graeme Miller. "But we continue to face some extremely difficult funding decisions.”