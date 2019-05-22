SUNDERLAND CITY COUNCIL: Green light for HMO plans at ex-cafe

Plans for a seven-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) on a former cafe site have been given the go-ahead.

Earlier this year, a ‘change of use’ bid was lodged for the former Demi Cafe Bar, off North Bridge Street.

This included transforming the vacant eatery and social club into flats aimed at “young professionals”.

The plans were lodged by Tom Heaney Property Solutions, which manages homes in Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland.

In documents submitted to Sunderland City Council, applicants said the building had “ideal links to rail and road public transport.”

They added the flats would be “marketed and professionally managed” with a 24-hour maintenance reporting system and telephone support.

During consultation, the plans received an objection from a neighbour about the wider impact of HMOs in the area.

This included a link between HMOs and the area “going downhill in recent years”.

Despite this, the plans were given th go-ahead on Wednesday (May 22) subject to several conditions.

These included rules around a cycle storage hub on site and a noise assessment for each bedroom.

Before welcoming tenants, the house would have to win a HMO licence from the council and pass tests around housing standards.

This includes ensuring the rooms and communal spaces fit the needs of tenants and issues such as fire safety.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service