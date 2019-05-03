Sunderland City Council election results 2019 in full

Results for all the wards in Sunderland:
SILKSWORTH:
Brian CLARE – Populist Party - 136
Gwennyth GIBSON – Conservative - 572
*Peter GIBSON – Labour - 1090️
Kay ROWHAM – UKIP - 818
Neil SHAPLIN – Green - 279
WASHINGTON NORTH:
June Allyson BRADLEY – Green - 275
Carol Ann GROOMBRIDGE – Conservative - 287
Kevin MORRIS – Liberal Democrat - 85
Tony ORMOND – UKIP - 702
*Peter WALKER – Labour - 1007
ST CHAD’S
Scott Andrew BURROWS – Green - 176
Alan DAVIES – UKIP - 674
Gillian Edith GALBRAITH – Labour - 844
*Dominic MCDONOUGH – Conservative - 1200
Colin Richard NICHOLSON – Liberal Democrat - 122
HENDON:
George Edward BROWN – Conservative - 280
Kristian BROWN – Independent - 204
Thomas CRAWFORD – Liberal Democrat - 134
Martin Edward MOORE – UKIP - 581
Gary OGLE – Green Party - 189
*Lynda SCANLAN – Labour - 817
ST ANNE’S:
Billy Scott HOWELLS – Green - 142
*Pam MANN – UKIP - 773
Emma Jane NEALE – Liberal Democrat - 202
Alison SMITH – Labour - 732
Gavin William WILSON – Conservative - 374
WASHINGTON EAST:
Michael Anthony ELLIS – Green - 366
Hilary JOHNSON – Conservative - 731
*Fiona Margaret Ann Mackenzie MILLER – Labour - 1142
Sean TERRY – Liberal Democrat - 213
Hazel Katherine – WHITFIELD UKIP - 589
WASHINGTON CENTRAL:
Michal CHANTKOWSKI – Green - 259
*Len LAUCHLAN – Labour - 1156
Erland POLDEN – UKIP - 711
Anna SNELL – Conservative - 509
Maciej Aleksander ZAGDAN Liberal Democrat - 164
COPT HILL:
Reg COULSON – UKIP - 1047
Esme Rose Stafford FEATHERSTONE – Green - 311
Pat FRANCIS – Conservative - 386
*Melanie THORNTON – Labour - 1232
ST PETER’S:
Barry Stanley CURRAN – Labour - 866
Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE – Green - 329
John Anthony LENNOX – Liberal Democrat - 348
Ian LINES – UKIP - 602
*Josh MCKEITH – Conservative - 1154
ST MICHAEL’S:
John Leonard APPLETON – Green - 349
Stewart INGRAM – Labour - 716
Diana Malene Stephanie TALBOTT MATTHEW – Liberal Democrat - 186
Ian William WALTON – UKIP - 413
*Peter Robin WOOD – Conservative - 1721
MILLFIELD:
Syed Ajmol ALI – Conservative - 94
Joe COBB – The For Britain Movement - 33
Paul HOLT – UKIP - 216
Helmut IZAKS – Green Party - 67
Thomas Edward NEWTON – Labour - 593
*Julia Kay POTTS – Liberal Democrat - 1550
DOXFORD:
Richard Peter BRADLEY – Green - 150
John DEFTY – UKIP - 518
Colin ENGLISH – Labour - 730
*Heather FAGAN – Liberal Democrat - 1337
John Scott WIPER – Conservative - 394
WASHINGTON SOUTH:
*Dom ARMSTRONG – Green - 711
Luke BOND – UKIP - 535
Sean Robert LAWS – Labour - 708
Martin John TALBOT – Conservative - 553
Carlton Lee WEST – Liberal Democrat - 347
SOUTHWICK:
*Michael John BUTLER – Labour - 1025
Anna DEBSKA – Green - 148
Christopher James MARSHALL – Independent - 362
Liam Christopher RITCHIE – Conservative - 351
Peter Arnold WALTON – Liberal Democrat - 135
David WHITE – UKIP - 575
CASTLE:
*Stephen Paul FOSTER – Labour - 1077
Linda HUDSON – UKIP - 908
Bryan Witherwick REYNOLDS – Conservative - 244
WASHINGTON WEST:
Odet Mark ASZKENASY – Liberal Democrat - 144
Olwyn BIRD – Conservative - 440
Paul Andrew LEONARD – Green - 405
Kevin John SHEPPARD – UKIP - 674
*Harry TRUEMAN – Labour - 1235
REDHILL:
*Keith JENKINS – UKIP - 866
Iain William KAY – Labour - 795
Rafal Kazimierz MARZEC – Green - 154
Sunderland) Michael WINTER – Conservative - 299
PALLION:
Michael David GUTOWSKI – UKIP - 340
*Martin HASWELL – Liberal Democrat - 1662
David LAWSON – Green - 64
Richard MULVANEY – Labour - 436
Grant SHEARER – Conservative - 108
SANDHILL (2 seats):
Hugh CLINTON – UKIP - 735
William COWE – UKIP - 480
*Margaret Gillian CROSBY – Liberal Democrat - 824
Nathan DAVISON – Labour - 635
Joanne LAVERICK – Labour - 545
Alexandra Margaret MILLS – Green - 149
Tony MORROW – Populist Party - 245
*Stephen Francis O`BRIEN – Liberal Democrat - 1050
Christine Mary REED – Conservative - 144
Thomas SUCH – Conservative - 79
RYHOPE:
Ellen BALL – Labour - 927
*Steven John BEWICK – UKIP - 946
Andrei Siegfried LUCACI – Conservative - 424
Emma ROBSON – Green - 249
Keith TOWNSEND – Liberal Democrat - 188
HETTON:
Neville Edward CHAMBERLIN – Conservative - 168
Glyn DIXON – Democrats and Veterans Party - 208
David William GEDDIS – Independent - 642
Michael Robert HOPPER – UKIP - 854
Rachel Louise LOWE – Green - 111
*Doris TURNER – Labour - 990
FULWELL:
Margaret BECK – Labour - 1170
Malcolm John BOND – Liberal Democrat - 789
*James Clark DOYLE – Conservative Party - 1235
Tracey HULL – UKIP - 570
Robert WELSH – Green - 260
BARNES:
Allison ALLEN – UKIP - 479
Tim ELLIS – Liberal Democrat - 430
Josh FLYNN – Green - 225
Ian Macadam GALBRAITH – Labour - 1009
*Helen GREENER – Conservative - 1216
HOUGHTON:
Chris CROZIER – Green - 256
Raymond Hall DAVISON – Conservative - 313
*Juliana HERON – Labour - 1293
Sheila QUIGLEY – UKIP - 1116
Mick WATSON – Independent - 217
SHINEY ROW:
Nana BODDY – Liberal Democrat - 180
Kevin BUNKER – Populist Party - 212
Richard ELVIN – UKIP - 819
Clair Rachel HALL – Conservative - 482
Katy Anne SAWYER – Green - 229
*Geoffrey Arthur WALKER – Labour - 1229