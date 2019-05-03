Sunderland City Council election results 2019 in full

Have your say

Results for all the wards in Sunderland:

SILKSWORTH:

Brian CLARE – Populist Party - 136

Gwennyth GIBSON – Conservative - 572

*Peter GIBSON – Labour - 1090️

Kay ROWHAM – UKIP - 818

Neil SHAPLIN – Green - 279

WASHINGTON NORTH:

June Allyson BRADLEY – Green - 275

Carol Ann GROOMBRIDGE – Conservative - 287

Kevin MORRIS – Liberal Democrat - 85

Tony ORMOND – UKIP - 702

*Peter WALKER – Labour - 1007

ST CHAD’S

Scott Andrew BURROWS – Green - 176

Alan DAVIES – UKIP - 674

Gillian Edith GALBRAITH – Labour - 844

*Dominic MCDONOUGH – Conservative - 1200

Colin Richard NICHOLSON – Liberal Democrat - 122

HENDON:

George Edward BROWN – Conservative - 280

Kristian BROWN – Independent - 204

Thomas CRAWFORD – Liberal Democrat - 134

Martin Edward MOORE – UKIP - 581

Gary OGLE – Green Party - 189

*Lynda SCANLAN – Labour - 817

ST ANNE’S:

Billy Scott HOWELLS – Green - 142

*Pam MANN – UKIP - 773

Emma Jane NEALE – Liberal Democrat - 202

Alison SMITH – Labour - 732

Gavin William WILSON – Conservative - 374

WASHINGTON EAST:

Michael Anthony ELLIS – Green - 366

Hilary JOHNSON – Conservative - 731

*Fiona Margaret Ann Mackenzie MILLER – Labour - 1142

Sean TERRY – Liberal Democrat - 213

Hazel Katherine – WHITFIELD UKIP - 589

WASHINGTON CENTRAL:

Michal CHANTKOWSKI – Green - 259

*Len LAUCHLAN – Labour - 1156

Erland POLDEN – UKIP - 711

Anna SNELL – Conservative - 509

Maciej Aleksander ZAGDAN Liberal Democrat - 164

COPT HILL:

Reg COULSON – UKIP - 1047

Esme Rose Stafford FEATHERSTONE – Green - 311

Pat FRANCIS – Conservative - 386

*Melanie THORNTON – Labour - 1232

ST PETER’S:

Barry Stanley CURRAN – Labour - 866

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE – Green - 329

John Anthony LENNOX – Liberal Democrat - 348

Ian LINES – UKIP - 602

*Josh MCKEITH – Conservative - 1154

ST MICHAEL’S:

John Leonard APPLETON – Green - 349

Stewart INGRAM – Labour - 716

Diana Malene Stephanie TALBOTT MATTHEW – Liberal Democrat - 186

Ian William WALTON – UKIP - 413

*Peter Robin WOOD – Conservative - 1721

MILLFIELD:

Syed Ajmol ALI – Conservative - 94

Joe COBB – The For Britain Movement - 33

Paul HOLT – UKIP - 216

Helmut IZAKS – Green Party - 67

Thomas Edward NEWTON – Labour - 593

*Julia Kay POTTS – Liberal Democrat - 1550

DOXFORD:

Richard Peter BRADLEY – Green - 150

John DEFTY – UKIP - 518

Colin ENGLISH – Labour - 730

*Heather FAGAN – Liberal Democrat - 1337

John Scott WIPER – Conservative - 394

WASHINGTON SOUTH:

*Dom ARMSTRONG – Green - 711

Luke BOND – UKIP - 535

Sean Robert LAWS – Labour - 708

Martin John TALBOT – Conservative - 553

Carlton Lee WEST – Liberal Democrat - 347

SOUTHWICK:

*Michael John BUTLER – Labour - 1025

Anna DEBSKA – Green - 148

Christopher James MARSHALL – Independent - 362

Liam Christopher RITCHIE – Conservative - 351

Peter Arnold WALTON – Liberal Democrat - 135

David WHITE – UKIP - 575

CASTLE:

*Stephen Paul FOSTER – Labour - 1077

Linda HUDSON – UKIP - 908

Bryan Witherwick REYNOLDS – Conservative - 244

WASHINGTON WEST:

Odet Mark ASZKENASY – Liberal Democrat - 144

Olwyn BIRD – Conservative - 440

Paul Andrew LEONARD – Green - 405

Kevin John SHEPPARD – UKIP - 674

*Harry TRUEMAN – Labour - 1235

REDHILL:

*Keith JENKINS – UKIP - 866

Iain William KAY – Labour - 795

Rafal Kazimierz MARZEC – Green - 154

Sunderland) Michael WINTER – Conservative - 299

PALLION:

Michael David GUTOWSKI – UKIP - 340

*Martin HASWELL – Liberal Democrat - 1662

David LAWSON – Green - 64

Richard MULVANEY – Labour - 436

Grant SHEARER – Conservative - 108

SANDHILL (2 seats):

Hugh CLINTON – UKIP - 735

William COWE – UKIP - 480

*Margaret Gillian CROSBY – Liberal Democrat - 824

Nathan DAVISON – Labour - 635

Joanne LAVERICK – Labour - 545

Alexandra Margaret MILLS – Green - 149

Tony MORROW – Populist Party - 245

*Stephen Francis O`BRIEN – Liberal Democrat - 1050

Christine Mary REED – Conservative - 144

Thomas SUCH – Conservative - 79

RYHOPE:

Ellen BALL – Labour - 927

*Steven John BEWICK – UKIP - 946

Andrei Siegfried LUCACI – Conservative - 424

Emma ROBSON – Green - 249

Keith TOWNSEND – Liberal Democrat - 188

HETTON:

Neville Edward CHAMBERLIN – Conservative - 168

Glyn DIXON – Democrats and Veterans Party - 208

David William GEDDIS – Independent - 642

Michael Robert HOPPER – UKIP - 854

Rachel Louise LOWE – Green - 111

*Doris TURNER – Labour - 990

FULWELL:

Margaret BECK – Labour - 1170

Malcolm John BOND – Liberal Democrat - 789

*James Clark DOYLE – Conservative Party - 1235

Tracey HULL – UKIP - 570

Robert WELSH – Green - 260

BARNES:

Allison ALLEN – UKIP - 479

Tim ELLIS – Liberal Democrat - 430

Josh FLYNN – Green - 225

Ian Macadam GALBRAITH – Labour - 1009

*Helen GREENER – Conservative - 1216

HOUGHTON:

Chris CROZIER – Green - 256

Raymond Hall DAVISON – Conservative - 313

*Juliana HERON – Labour - 1293

Sheila QUIGLEY – UKIP - 1116

Mick WATSON – Independent - 217

SHINEY ROW:

Nana BODDY – Liberal Democrat - 180

Kevin BUNKER – Populist Party - 212

Richard ELVIN – UKIP - 819

Clair Rachel HALL – Conservative - 482

Katy Anne SAWYER – Green - 229

*Geoffrey Arthur WALKER – Labour - 1229