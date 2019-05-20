Spice Girls gig at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light gets safety certificate

City bosses have given the go-ahead for next month’s Spice Girls gig at the Stadium of Light.

This morning (Monday, May 20), members of Sunderland City Council approved the Special Safety Certificate needed for the concert to take place.

The local authority’s Regulatory Committee unanimously agreed to approve the application, which set the maximum number of spectators allowed at 50,835.

This was a slight decrease from the 51,000 originally specified in a report prepared for the panel.

The concert, planned for Thursday, June 6, is set to be the first gig at the football stadium since 2016.

In appearing at the Black Cats’ HQ, the four-strong Spice Girls line-up, will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Take That.

The pop group will not be joined by original member Victoria Beckham on the 13-date tour of the UK and Ireland, which kicks off in Cardiff on Monday, May 27.

A General Safety Certificate is already held by SAFC which allows it to stage ‘Association Football matches including the live transmission of matches taking place at other grounds and any pre, half time or post match activity which is approved in advance by the Council’.

The ‘special’ certificate adds extra conditions for safety measures not included in the existing paperwork.

A report for the council’s committee said due to the ‘nature of the event’ some plans for admissions, lighting, sound and other areas are still to be approved, but added this is ‘not unusual for this type of event’.

A safety advisory group made up of representatives from the city council, police, fire service and paramedics will keep meeting regularly in the run-up to the event to review plans.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service