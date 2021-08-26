A planning application was submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department for Silksworth Cricket Club, off Silksworth Lane.

This included installing a two-lane, non-turf enclosed ‘cricket practice facility.’

A planning statement prepared for the cricket club at the time said the development would “tie in with and enhance existing facilities” while helping the club to expand.

Silksworth Cricket Club, Sunderland

This included retaining existing junior and senior players while increasing the attractiveness of the club to new players.

In addition, non-turf facilities can be used during wet weather, providing more flexibility for training sessions.

Sunderland City Council planners approved the application on Wednesday, August 25.

In a decision report published on the council’s website, planners said the scheme would represent “no demonstrable harm to visual or residential amenity.”

The decision report reads: “Whilst the use of the land for cricket practice is considered to be acceptable in principle, regard must also be given to the form of the enclosure.

“In this respect the enclosure would provide a structure that would mainly utilise netting and would not be considered to appear incongruous within the setting of a cricket pitch given that such practice netting is a typical facility at a cricket club.

“It would not be considered that the proposal would result in any significant harm to the visual amenity of the locality.

“In terms of residential amenity the position, lightweight design of the enclosure and screening provided by the 1.8 metre high concrete boundary enclosure, would ensure that it would not cause significant harm to the neighbouring dwellings on Scarborough Road with regard to appearing overbearing or increasing overshadowing.”

The new structure is planned for the north west corner of Silksworth Cricket Club’s grounds, near the junction linking Silksworth Lane and Scarborough Road.

Works will provide a new surface for the practice facility with a steel frame structure and netting creating the enclosed area.

In a consultee statement submitted to city council planners, Sport England raised no objections to the planning application.

The statement said that Sport England had engaged with the England and Wales Cricket Board, which also deemed the practice area as acceptable.

According to council planning documents, the applicant’s agent confirmed that the facility would be used “around two to three evenings per week.”

The agent’s statement also confirmed that there would be be “limited use outside of the months April to September.”

As part of a planning condition to protect the amenity of nearby residents, the cricket club’s new practice facility can only be used between 9am and 9pm, Monday to Sunday (including Bank Holidays).

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search planning reference: 21/01265/FUL